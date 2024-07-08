Delhi Health Minister Leads Intensive Dengue Prevention Campaign

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday ordered an intensive fogging and sanitation exercise, hospital visits to assess the availability of medicines and other arrangements, and running awareness campaigns to prevent any dengue outbreak this year.

Bharadwaj chaired a high-level meeting with senior medical officers from Delhi government-run hospitals and health department officials to review dengue management preparedness.

The minister directed medical officers to immediately examine people arriving with symptoms of dengue and ensure proper treatment if found positive. Dengue is caused by a virus transmitted through the bite of infected female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

He instructed officials to intensify fogging and cleaning campaigns in dengue-prone areas and directed medical superintendents to visit facilities daily, according to a health department statement.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, ''Held a review meeting with medical superintendents and directors of all Delhi government hospitals regarding dengue cases during the rainy season.''

''Detailed information was sought about medicine availability in hospitals, bed arrangements for dengue patients, and other preparations. Necessary steps were also instructed to prevent dengue,'' he said.

Bharadwaj also directed special hospital arrangements for dengue patients, ensuring necessary medicines and beds are available. Any mosquito breeding spots around hospital premises should be reported to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi promptly.

The minister mandated sufficient mosquito nets for dengue patients and instructed awareness campaigns to educate the public, emphasizing school and public place programs. He further instructed increasing rapid testing and treatment of dengue, disseminating preventative measures through social media and other media.

Officials reported ongoing fogging in hospitals to prevent mosquito breeding, with adequate medicines and necessary items available for dengue and malaria patients.

During the meeting, officers said separate arrangements were in place for dengue patients in hospitals, with some beds reserved and fitted with nets to prevent further bites.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)