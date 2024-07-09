Fed Chair Powell Signals Potential Rate Cut Amid Cooling Economy
Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the U.S. economy has cooled significantly and hinted at potential interest rate cuts. Speaking to Congress, Powell noted the risks on both sides of the economic equation, highlighting recent improvements in inflation data but remaining cautious about the labor market's future.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the U.S. economy, once overheated, has cooled considerably, hinting at potential interest rate cuts. During his Congressional remarks, Powell suggested that the labor market has returned to pre-pandemic conditions, with a notable balance in the job sector.
Addressing the Senate Banking Committee, Powell emphasized the dual risks currently facing the economy, signaling a shift from focusing only on inflation. Although Powell refrained from detailing the timing of any rate adjustments, analysts interpreted his remarks as a sign that a cut could come as soon as September.
Powell's semiannual Senate appearance will be followed by a House hearing, with key discussions around inflation, housing costs, and potential changes in bank regulations. Recent data suggests a decline in inflation pressures, reinforcing the case for a possible rate cut.
