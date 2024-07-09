Mamata Banerjee Debunks Tilapia Cancer Rumours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed rumours on Tuesday that consuming Tilapia fish causes cancer, urging the public to eat it without fear.

During a meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee questioned officials about the health impact of eating Tilapia fish. Upon receiving confirmation that there was no evidence to support such claims, she expressed concern over the lack of action against those spreading the false information.

''Eat Tilapia without fear. Consuming this fish does not cause cancer. Who spread this false news? Why has no action been taken against them?'' Banerjee asserted. She further instructed bureaucrats to release Tilapia fish into ponds as part of the 'Jal Bharo, Jal Dharo' scheme.

