Novo Nordisk and Bio Farma Join Forces to Produce Insulin in Indonesia

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has entered into an agreement with Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma to produce insulin, targeting diabetes treatment in the region. This marks Novo Nordisk's first manufacturing deal in Indonesia.

In its 2023 annual report, Novo Nordisk highlighted expanding their diabetes care efforts across Asia, including increasing enrolments of children in programmes in countries like India and Indonesia. Bio Farma's deputy CEO, Soleh Ayubi, confirmed the partnership during a Reuters interview, stating that the two firms signed a memorandum of understanding.

The specifics of the investment and production timeline are still being determined. Bio Farma's facilities will support local manufacturing, while Novo Nordisk will contribute its expertise. Novo Nordisk's VP in Indonesia, Sreerekha Sreenivasan, emphasized that the collaboration reinforces their commitment to Indonesia, where 10.8% of the adult population suffers from diabetes.

