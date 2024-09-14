Suspected Nipah Virus Death in Malappuram Under Investigation
A recent death in Malappuram district is suspected to be due to Nipah virus infection. A sample sent for testing has yet to confirm the cause. Previous Nipah outbreaks have plagued Kerala, and antibodies were found in bats across several districts.
A recent death in Malappuram district in Kerala has raised alarms over a suspected Nipah virus infection. Health officials have confirmed that a sample has been sent for testing at Kozhikode Medical College. The results, however, are still pending.
The deceased, who passed away on September 9, is the second fatal case suspected of being caused by Nipah this year. Earlier, a boy from the same district succumbed to the virus on July 21. This was the first confirmed Nipah case in the state for 2023.
Nipah outbreaks have previously been reported in Kozhikode in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam in 2019. Moreover, antibodies of the virus have been detected in bats in multiple districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam.
