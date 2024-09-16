Taliban Halts Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN announced on Monday. Afghanistan remains one of only two countries where the potentially fatal and paralyzing disease persists; the other is Pakistan.

The suspension notice was communicated to U.N. agencies shortly before the planned immunization drive was set to begin in September. The Taliban-controlled government offered no explanation, and no officials were immediately available for comment.

In neighboring Pakistan, anti-polio efforts are frequently disrupted by violence. Militants often target both vaccination teams and the police officers assigned to protect them, citing unfounded claims that the campaigns are a Western plot to sterilize children.

(With inputs from agencies.)