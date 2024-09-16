Left Menu

Taliban Halts Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan

The Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, placing the country at greater risk as it remains one of the last places where the disease has not been eradicated. Neighboring Pakistan faces similar challenges with violence against vaccination efforts. The Taliban provided no reason for the suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:38 IST
Taliban Halts Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN announced on Monday. Afghanistan remains one of only two countries where the potentially fatal and paralyzing disease persists; the other is Pakistan.

The suspension notice was communicated to U.N. agencies shortly before the planned immunization drive was set to begin in September. The Taliban-controlled government offered no explanation, and no officials were immediately available for comment.

In neighboring Pakistan, anti-polio efforts are frequently disrupted by violence. Militants often target both vaccination teams and the police officers assigned to protect them, citing unfounded claims that the campaigns are a Western plot to sterilize children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024