Taliban Halts Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan
The Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, placing the country at greater risk as it remains one of the last places where the disease has not been eradicated. Neighboring Pakistan faces similar challenges with violence against vaccination efforts. The Taliban provided no reason for the suspension.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN announced on Monday. Afghanistan remains one of only two countries where the potentially fatal and paralyzing disease persists; the other is Pakistan.
The suspension notice was communicated to U.N. agencies shortly before the planned immunization drive was set to begin in September. The Taliban-controlled government offered no explanation, and no officials were immediately available for comment.
In neighboring Pakistan, anti-polio efforts are frequently disrupted by violence. Militants often target both vaccination teams and the police officers assigned to protect them, citing unfounded claims that the campaigns are a Western plot to sterilize children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- polio
- vaccination
- UN
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- disease
- immunization
- violence
- health
ALSO READ
Pakistan Reduces Fuel Prices: A Welcome Relief for Consumers
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Reschedules Lahore Rally Amid Ongoing Tensions
Pakistan Dominates Bangladesh on Day 3 of Second Test in Rawalpindi
Malnutrition Crisis in Pakistan: A Socioeconomic Time Bomb
Bangladesh's Litton Das Shines in Defiant Comeback Against Pakistan