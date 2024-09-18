Left Menu

Delhi LG Calls for Elevating Healthcare Standards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged private hospitals to prioritize quality healthcare over profits at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College convocation. He emphasized continuous improvement in medical services and technologies and hailed government initiatives for expanding healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:05 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged private hospitals to prioritize quality healthcare over profits, emphasizing the necessity for continuous improvement in medical services, technology, and innovation. His remarks came during the third convocation ceremony of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre.

Speaking to the graduating doctors, Saxena highlighted the importance of regularly updating their knowledge and skills to stay at the forefront of healthcare advancements. ''Doctors must continuously enhance and upgrade their knowledge and skills as pioneers in human health, treatment, and management. There is a need for continuous upgradation in medical services, technologies, research, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of society,'' he stressed.

The LG also called upon the private healthcare sector in Delhi to contribute beyond profit-making, focusing on providing high-quality health services to the people. He lauded the Centre's initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for their significant role in improving access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addressing the occasion, praised the Municipal Corporation's efforts in healthcare, despite limited resources, and announced plans to start a new medical college. Commissioner Ashwini Kumar also attended the event, congratulating the graduating doctors and faculty, and underscored the importance of their roles in nation-building and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

