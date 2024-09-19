West Bengal Junior Doctors Strike: Positive Steps But Unresolved Issues

The latest round of negotiations between the agitating junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government concluded on a positive note late Wednesday. The state has agreed to fulfill seven of the eight key safety and security demands put forth by the doctors.

However, the state refused to initiate departmental action against Health Secretary N S Nigam, despite calls for his accountability in the wake of an alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Allegations of corruption and coercive behavior at state-run healthcare facilities further intensified demands for his removal.

Uncertainty remains over whether the junior doctors will end their ongoing 'cease work' protest. The extensive meeting, featuring Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and a delegation of 30 junior doctors, lasted over two hours, followed by another three-and-a-half hours to finalize meeting minutes. Discussions continue to focus on the formation of a task force to ensure hospital safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)