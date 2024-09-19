Global Fund Chief Warns Climate Change and Conflict Threaten Health Gains

In a cautionary note, Peter Sands, head of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, highlighted that climate change and conflict risk overshadowing critical health initiatives. Speaking in London, Sands underscored the interconnected nature of these global issues just ahead of the Fund's 2024 report release.

The report revealed better outcomes in combating the three diseases after COVID-19 had disrupted efforts. While showing marked progress, Sands warned that donor fatigue is a growing concern, potentially impacting future financing. "Global health is somewhat eclipsed by issues around climate change and conflict," Sands said, stressing the inseparability of these challenges from health.

The Global Fund, which invests over $5 billion annually, reported significant advances: 25 million on antiretroviral therapy, 7.1 million treated for TB, and 227 million mosquito nets distributed in 2023. Still, Sands highlighted the need for cost reductions for new treatments like lenacapavir to make them accessible at scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)