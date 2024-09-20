New XEC COVID Variant Rapidly Spreads Globally

A new COVID variant, termed XEC, is spreading fast and could soon become the dominant strain worldwide, according to recent reports from scientists.

Detected first in Germany in August, XEC is a recombinant variant, combining genetic material from the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants. These parent variants originated from JN.1, the leading variant at the beginning of 2024.

As of September 18, over 600 cases have been identified in 27 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia, with the US, Germany, and the UK reporting the highest numbers. XEC is expected to become dominant due to its growth advantage over other circulating variants.

(With inputs from agencies.)