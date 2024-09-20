Left Menu

New XEC COVID Variant Rapidly Spreads Globally

A new COVID variant named XEC is spreading rapidly and could soon become dominant globally. Detected first in Germany, this recombinant variant has a growth advantage. Countries like the US, Germany, and the UK have reported over 600 cases. The variant shares genetic material with its predecessors and is expected to cause similar symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:07 IST
New XEC COVID Variant Rapidly Spreads Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A new COVID variant, termed XEC, is spreading fast and could soon become the dominant strain worldwide, according to recent reports from scientists.

Detected first in Germany in August, XEC is a recombinant variant, combining genetic material from the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants. These parent variants originated from JN.1, the leading variant at the beginning of 2024.

As of September 18, over 600 cases have been identified in 27 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia, with the US, Germany, and the UK reporting the highest numbers. XEC is expected to become dominant due to its growth advantage over other circulating variants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024