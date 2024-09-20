Left Menu

Torrent Pharma Faces USFDA Scrutiny

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported that the US FDA issued a Form 483 with one procedural observation following a routine inspection at its Pithampur manufacturing facility. The company will respond within the stipulated timeframe and aims to resolve the issue promptly. Torrent Pharma's shares surged by 2.97% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:16 IST
Torrent Pharma Faces USFDA Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday revealed that the US health regulator, USFDA, has issued a Form 483 with one observation after a routine inspection of its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility.

The US Food & Drug Administration conducted a routine GMP inspection of Torrent's formulation manufacturing plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, between September 16 and 20, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The observation cited in the Form 483 is procedural in nature, as per Torrent Pharma. The company has committed to addressing the observation promptly and will submit its response within the USFDA's prescribed timeframe.

As defined by the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a company's management at the conclusion of an inspection when any conditions potentially violating the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts are observed.

Following this development, Torrent Pharma's shares witnessed a notable increase, trading 2.97 percent higher at Rs 3,450 per share on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024