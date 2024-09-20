Government Prioritizes Doctor Safety, Fortis Escorts Opens State-of-the-Art Aorta Centre
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari emphasized the government's commitment to the safety and security of doctors during the inauguration of an advanced Aorta Centre at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. The center aims to provide comprehensive care for aortic diseases through advanced surgical and diagnostic procedures.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of doctors, essential for the healthcare sector's betterment.
Tiwari made these remarks during the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Aorta Centre at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.
Designed to address the rising incidence of aortic diseases, the Aorta Centre offers comprehensive diagnosis and treatment options, combining surgical, endovascular, and radiological interventions.
