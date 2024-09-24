Left Menu

Biden Announces Major Mpox Vaccine Donation to African Nations

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce the donation of 1 million mpox vaccine doses and $500 million to African countries. This initiative follows the World Health Organization's declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency. The U.S. aims to collaborate with various bodies to enhance the global response.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to unveil a substantial humanitarian effort involving the distribution of 1 million mpox vaccine doses and a financial aid package of at least $500 million to African countries. The announcement will be made at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, urging other nations to join the cause, according to a senior administration official.

This pledge comes after the World Health Organization once again declared mpox a global public health emergency in August, following an outbreak originating in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The outbreak has since spread to neighboring countries and even as far as India, stirring concerns of a wider international health crisis.

The vaccines, primarily from the U.S.-based stockpile of the Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos shots, are expected to be distributed through Gavi, a global alliance for vaccines. The Biden administration is also advocating for the production of mpox vaccines in low and middle-income countries, with plans already in progress to work alongside Brazil and other G20 nations to boost the overall response.

