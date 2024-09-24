Left Menu

Celebrating Courage: Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur Honors Childhood Cancer Survivors

Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur held a touching event recognizing the bravery of childhood cancer survivors and their families. Led by top oncologists, the event featured speeches on early diagnosis, treatments, and the vital role of support systems. Families shared personal stories, spreading hope and inspiration.

Updated: 24-09-2024 15:29 IST
Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur recently hosted an inspiring event that celebrated the resilience and bravery of childhood cancer survivors, while also honoring the unwavering support of their families.

Top oncologists, including Dr. Vinay Munikoty Venkatesh, Dr. Satish Kumar A, and Dr. Neelesh Reddy, led the program, stressing the importance of early diagnosis and discussing the latest advancements in cancer treatment. The event saw the presence of dignitaries such as Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni, Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, and Mr. Arnab Mondal.

Compelling speeches highlighted the courage of young patients and the crucial role played by families and medical staff. Dr. Venkatesh noted that around 80% of childhood cancer cases can now be cured, thanks to medical advancements. The event also included personal stories and a gift ceremony for the young survivors, offering a message of hope and determination.

