Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Health Crisis

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel underscored the critical threat posed by Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) to global public health during a high-level meeting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Patel emphasized that AMR undermines decades of progress in modern medicine and called for urgent global cooperation. She highlighted India's strides since the launch of its National Action Plan on AMR in 2017, including expanding surveillance networks and promoting responsible antimicrobial use.

The Union Minister also elaborated on India's initiatives, such as improving infection prevention and control, enhancing sanitation and hygiene in healthcare facilities, and developing an Antimicrobial Stewardship program. Patel reaffirmed India's commitment to tackling AMR through comprehensive efforts and inter-sectoral collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)