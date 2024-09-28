Left Menu

Missouri Bird Flu Investigation Raises Concerns

Four healthcare workers in Missouri who came into contact with a bird flu patient developed mild respiratory symptoms, but none tested positive for the virus. An investigation, assisted by the CDC, is ongoing to assess the potential spread of the virus. All affected workers have recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four healthcare workers in Missouri who came into contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient developed mild respiratory symptoms, though none tested positive for the virus, according to U.S. health officials. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported six healthcare workers experienced symptoms after caring for the Missouri patient.

Unlike previous bird flu cases this year, the Missouri patient had no known contact with infected animals. Prompting close monitoring from scientists, the Missouri investigation is spearheaded by the state's health department with CDC remote assistance. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox stated there is no current evidence of person-to-person transmission.

One healthcare worker tested negative for the flu, while others manifested symptoms too late for testing. A household contact of the patient also recovered without testing. Blood samples from affected individuals are under evaluation for antibodies indicating prior infection. CDC assessment is underway.

Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security emphasized the need for timely antibody test results to gauge the human-to-human transmission risk. Adalja criticized the slow information release from Missouri and urged for official CDC intervention.

The Missouri case marks the 14th U.S. bird flu diagnosis this year, previously limited to farm workers linked to poultry or dairy farm outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

