Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare: 45 Children Hospitalised After Private School Meal in Thane

Seven more children have fallen ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming a mid-day meal at a private school near Thane, Maharashtra, bringing the total number of minors hospitalised to 45. The children, aged 8 to 11, experienced symptoms of giddiness, nausea, and pain after consuming the meal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:24 IST
Food Poisoning Scare: 45 Children Hospitalised After Private School Meal in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, seven more children fell ill from suspected food poisoning after having a mid-day meal at a private school near Maharashtra's Thane city, increasing the total number of hospitalised minors to 45, officials reported on Wednesday.

The affected children, aged between 8 and 11, were rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa town following complaints of giddiness, nausea, headache, and abdominal pain after lunch on Tuesday, as stated by hospital medical staff.

Initially, 38 students were admitted on Tuesday, with seven more joining late that night. Fortunately, all the children are currently out of danger and responding well to treatment. They are expected to be discharged by Wednesday afternoon, said Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, the hospital's medical in-charge. Thorough investigations are underway, with food samples collected by FDA officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024