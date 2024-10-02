Food Poisoning Scare: 45 Children Hospitalised After Private School Meal in Thane

In a concerning development, seven more children fell ill from suspected food poisoning after having a mid-day meal at a private school near Maharashtra's Thane city, increasing the total number of hospitalised minors to 45, officials reported on Wednesday.

The affected children, aged between 8 and 11, were rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa town following complaints of giddiness, nausea, headache, and abdominal pain after lunch on Tuesday, as stated by hospital medical staff.

Initially, 38 students were admitted on Tuesday, with seven more joining late that night. Fortunately, all the children are currently out of danger and responding well to treatment. They are expected to be discharged by Wednesday afternoon, said Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, the hospital's medical in-charge. Thorough investigations are underway, with food samples collected by FDA officials.

