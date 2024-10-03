Left Menu

Russian Guided Bomb Strikes High-rise Apartment in Kharkiv

A Russian guided bomb hit a high-rise apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least seven people. The regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the incident on the Telegram messaging app, noting that the strike caused significant damage. Emergency services are currently at the site.

