Russian Guided Bomb Strikes High-rise Apartment in Kharkiv

A Russian guided bomb struck a high-rise apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, late on Wednesday, injuring at least seven people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, confirmed the strike had caused significant damage. Emergency services are responding to the incident.

The bomb's impact highlights the ongoing conflict's toll on civilian regions, with the community and emergency personnel now grappling with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)