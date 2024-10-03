Kyiv Apartment Building Damaged by Downed Russian Drone
Fragments from a downed Russian drone damaged a Kyiv apartment building in Desnianskyi district. Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, confirmed no fire occurred. Emergency services are on the scene checking for casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 03:18 IST
Fragments from a downed Russian drone caused damage to an apartment building in an eastern district of Kyiv early Thursday, according to local authorities.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, reported via Telegram that the incident took place in the Desnianskyi district of the city. No fire ignited as a result of the crash, and emergency services are currently on-site conducting casualty checks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- drone
- damage
- Russian
- Desnianskyi
- Popko
- emergency
- casualties
- building
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Notice Issued to Kangana Ranaut Over Alleged Defamation of Sikhs in 'Emergency'
Court Notice Issued to Kangana Ranaut Over 'Emergency' Film Controversy
Gavi Purchases 500,000 Mpox Vaccines for Africa Amid Global Health Emergency
Deadly Portuguese Wildfires Push Emergency Services to Their Limits
Bombay High Court Defends Creative Freedom Amidst ‘Emergency’ Film Certification Row