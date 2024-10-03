Left Menu

Kyiv Apartment Building Damaged by Downed Russian Drone

Fragments from a downed Russian drone damaged a Kyiv apartment building in Desnianskyi district. Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, confirmed no fire occurred. Emergency services are on the scene checking for casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 03:18 IST
Kyiv Apartment Building Damaged by Downed Russian Drone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fragments from a downed Russian drone caused damage to an apartment building in an eastern district of Kyiv early Thursday, according to local authorities.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, reported via Telegram that the incident took place in the Desnianskyi district of the city. No fire ignited as a result of the crash, and emergency services are currently on-site conducting casualty checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024