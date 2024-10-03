Kyiv Apartment Building Damaged by Downed Russian Drone

Fragments from a downed Russian drone caused damage to an apartment building in an eastern district of Kyiv early Thursday, according to local authorities.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, reported via Telegram that the incident took place in the Desnianskyi district of the city. No fire ignited as a result of the crash, and emergency services are currently on-site conducting casualty checks.

