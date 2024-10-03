Dengue Cases Surge in Delhi with 401 New Infections
Delhi faces a significant increase in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases, tallying 401 new dengue infections from September 22 to 28. The total dengue cases this year hit 1,630 with South Delhi zone witnessing the highest number. Malaria and chikungunya cases also report an upward trend.
- Country:
- India
A worrying surge in dengue cases has gripped Delhi, with 401 new infections recorded from September 22 to 28, according to official figures. This brings the total number of cases in the city this year to 1,630.
Both malaria and chikungunya have also seen increases, with 67 new malaria cases and 13 new chikungunya cases reported within the same week. The rise in these vector-borne diseases marks an alarming trend compared to last year's data.
Notably, the South Delhi zone reported the highest cases of dengue, followed closely by the Najafgarh zone. A dengue-related death has been reported, as a 54-year-old patient succumbed at Lok Kalyan Hospital. This year's trends underscore the urgent need for heightened prevention measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dengue
- Delhi
- Malaria
- Chikungunya
- Health
- Infections
- Surge
- Hospital
- Municipal Corporation
- Prevention
ALSO READ
Meta's AR Filter Ban: A Band-Aid Solution for Mental Health?
China Stock Markets Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cuts
China's Stock Market Surge: Real Estate and Consumer Goods Lead the Way
Indian Markets Surge as US Federal Reserve Implements Rate Cut
India's Direct Tax Collection Surges by 21.48% in FY 2024-25