Dengue Cases Surge in Delhi with 401 New Infections

A worrying surge in dengue cases has gripped Delhi, with 401 new infections recorded from September 22 to 28, according to official figures. This brings the total number of cases in the city this year to 1,630.

Both malaria and chikungunya have also seen increases, with 67 new malaria cases and 13 new chikungunya cases reported within the same week. The rise in these vector-borne diseases marks an alarming trend compared to last year's data.

Notably, the South Delhi zone reported the highest cases of dengue, followed closely by the Najafgarh zone. A dengue-related death has been reported, as a 54-year-old patient succumbed at Lok Kalyan Hospital. This year's trends underscore the urgent need for heightened prevention measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)