Delhi Government Extends Doctors' Tenure Amid Recruitment Process

The Delhi government has prolonged the roles of senior and junior resident doctors across all government hospitals, ensuring ongoing healthcare services remain steady amidst new recruitments. This decision was confirmed via social media by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

According to an official order, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has empowered hospitals to hire resident doctors on an ad-hoc basis, continuing until new appointments are finalized by the Centralised Committee. This effort aims to safeguard against potential service disruptions.

Health Minister Bharadwaj noted concerns over potential interruptions as new doctors transition into roles. In response, he instructed health officials to maintain the current staff's tenure for an additional three months or until successors are ready to join.

(With inputs from agencies.)