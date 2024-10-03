Left Menu

Ghana Reports First Mpox Case: Global Concerns Persist

Ghana has registered its first mpox case this year, sparking global concern about the swiftly spreading virus. Health authorities are testing to identify the variant. The World Health Organization once again declared mpox a global health emergency due to increasing cases in Africa and beyond.

Ghana's health service has confirmed the country's first mpox case in 2023, raising alarm without specifying the detected variant, as per an official statement.

Authorities are currently investigating if it is the clade Ib form, which has been causing global concern due to its rapid spread and limited understanding.

The World Health Organization has reiterated its classification of mpox as a global public health emergency amid expanding outbreaks originating in Africa.

