Lupin Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition in South Africa

Lupin's subsidiary acquired nine brands from Medical Nutritional Institute SA in South Africa, partnering with ImpiloVest. This acquisition aims to bolster their presence in the complementary and alternative medicine sector with innovative plant-based products targeting metabolic syndrome, cognitive function, and immune support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian pharmaceutical company Lupin announced on Friday that its subsidiary has made a strategic acquisition in the South African market. The deal involves the acquisition of nine brands from the Medical Nutritional Institute SA (MNI) through a partnership with the investment firm ImpiloVest.

The brands, acquired by Pharma Dynamics, encompass a range of health-focused products designed to tackle issues such as metabolic syndrome, cognitive function, and immune support. The acquired brands include AntaGolin, RyChol, and NeuroVance, among others.

According to Lupin President EMEA Thierry Volle, this acquisition is aimed at expanding Lupin's footprint in the complementary and alternative medicine sector. Lupin shares saw a slight rise, closing at Rs 2,197.60 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

