A Chilean terrier named Findley has become one of the world's first dogs to be neutered without undergoing surgery. The innovative procedure took place in Santiago, utilizing a new vaccine called Egalitte.

Developed by veterinarian Leonardo Saenz at the University of Chile, Egalitte functions by blocking hormones responsible for reproduction, offering a reversible alternative to traditional methods. The vaccine requires a veterinarian's evaluation and costs approximately 50,000 Chilean Pesos.

The simpler, less invasive process holds promise for larger-scale animal neutering, with Findley's owner choosing this method for its simplicity and reversibility. Future applications could revolutionize animal reproductive control practices globally.

