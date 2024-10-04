Left Menu

Pioneering Pup: Discover the Future of Neutering with Egalitte

Findley, a terrier from Santiago, underwent a groundbreaking non-invasive neutering procedure using the immunocastration vaccine Egalitte. Developed by veterinarian Leonardo Saenz, the reversible injection blocks reproduction hormones. This method offers an easier, cost-effective alternative to surgical castration, potentially enabling larger-scale neutering efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:28 IST
A Chilean terrier named Findley has become one of the world's first dogs to be neutered without undergoing surgery. The innovative procedure took place in Santiago, utilizing a new vaccine called Egalitte.

Developed by veterinarian Leonardo Saenz at the University of Chile, Egalitte functions by blocking hormones responsible for reproduction, offering a reversible alternative to traditional methods. The vaccine requires a veterinarian's evaluation and costs approximately 50,000 Chilean Pesos.

The simpler, less invasive process holds promise for larger-scale animal neutering, with Findley's owner choosing this method for its simplicity and reversibility. Future applications could revolutionize animal reproductive control practices globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

