Pioneering Pup: Discover the Future of Neutering with Egalitte
Findley, a terrier from Santiago, underwent a groundbreaking non-invasive neutering procedure using the immunocastration vaccine Egalitte. Developed by veterinarian Leonardo Saenz, the reversible injection blocks reproduction hormones. This method offers an easier, cost-effective alternative to surgical castration, potentially enabling larger-scale neutering efforts.
A Chilean terrier named Findley has become one of the world's first dogs to be neutered without undergoing surgery. The innovative procedure took place in Santiago, utilizing a new vaccine called Egalitte.
Developed by veterinarian Leonardo Saenz at the University of Chile, Egalitte functions by blocking hormones responsible for reproduction, offering a reversible alternative to traditional methods. The vaccine requires a veterinarian's evaluation and costs approximately 50,000 Chilean Pesos.
The simpler, less invasive process holds promise for larger-scale animal neutering, with Findley's owner choosing this method for its simplicity and reversibility. Future applications could revolutionize animal reproductive control practices globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Snoop Dogg Joins 'The Voice' as Coach for Season 26 – Promises a Fun-filled Experience
Rahul Gandhi's 'Dogri Dham': Professional Dialogue in J&K
Man Booked for Allegedly Killing Stray Dog in Thane
SRN Hospital Enlists 40 Guards to Combat Stray Dog Menace
Erdogan Condemns Israel's Actions: Calls for Global Intervention