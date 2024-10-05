Tragedy at Delhi Hospital: Man Dies After Fall

A tragic event unfolded at a private hospital in Delhi's Dwarka on Friday evening, when a patient allegedly fell to his death from the terrace.

The 63-year-old, a retired employee of the Delhi High Court, was reportedly being treated for anxiety and stress. Official reports suggest the fall might have been intentional.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information, as no suicide note was retrieved. Investigations continue as police conduct an inquest proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)