Revolutionizing Orthopedic Care: The Robotic Future at Aradhana Hospital

In a groundbreaking move for healthcare in Shivamogga, Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital has unveiled the region's inaugural fully automatic robotic system for knee replacement surgeries.

Under the leadership of Dr. Girish Kumar K., a seasoned orthopedic surgeon, the hospital is now at the forefront of surgical precision and patient care. This cutting-edge technology significantly improves the accuracy and efficiency of knee replacement procedures, promising enhanced outcomes such as reduced pain and swifter recovery times.

Previously, patients had to travel long distances to urban centers like Bangalore for similar treatments. With this new system, Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital offers state-of-the-art medical care locally, marking a transformative era for orthopedic medicine in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)