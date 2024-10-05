ICMR Embarks on Landmark Study of PCOS Drugs' Impact on Fertility

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is launching an ambitious study to examine the effectiveness of two drugs—Metformin and Inositol—on enhancing fertility and birth outcomes in women affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS, a complex disorder impacting reproductive, endocrine, and metabolic functions, continues to pose significant fertility challenges. With infertility rates among PCOS patients as high as 70-80%, the study aims to provide crucial insights into the treatment efficacy of the drugs within the Indian demographic.

ICMR is calling for research collaborators to support the multi-centre randomized controlled trial, to fill existing knowledge gaps and improve PCOS management outcomes across the nation.

