Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

An Israeli air strike on a Gaza mosque killed at least five people and injured 20 others. The attack occurred near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah as the conflict nears its first anniversary. The airstrike targeted Hamas actors in a building once a mosque, escalating the decades-long conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 05:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of conflict, an Israeli air strike on a Gaza mosque has reportedly resulted in the death of at least five individuals and injured 20 more, according to medics on the scene.

The attack took place near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah within the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the near one-year anniversary of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the toll may rise as the mosque also served as shelter for displaced civilians. The Israeli military confirmed the intention was a precise operation targeting Hamas militants utilizing the facility as a command center, intensifying the already fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024