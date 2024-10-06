Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque
An Israeli air strike on a Gaza mosque killed at least five people and injured 20 others. The attack occurred near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah as the conflict nears its first anniversary. The airstrike targeted Hamas actors in a building once a mosque, escalating the decades-long conflict.
In a devastating escalation of conflict, an Israeli air strike on a Gaza mosque has reportedly resulted in the death of at least five individuals and injured 20 more, according to medics on the scene.
The attack took place near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah within the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the near one-year anniversary of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Eyewitness accounts suggest the toll may rise as the mosque also served as shelter for displaced civilians. The Israeli military confirmed the intention was a precise operation targeting Hamas militants utilizing the facility as a command center, intensifying the already fraught situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Raid Shuts Down Al Jazeera Office Amid Rising Israel-Hamas Conflict
Israeli Troops Raid Al Jazeera Offices Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict
Israel Considers Siege Tactics Against Hamas in Northern Gaza
Bahamas and Barbados Lead Calls for Climate Debt Relief
Nepal's Urgent Call for Bipin Joshi's Safe Release from Hamas Captivity