Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

In a devastating escalation of conflict, an Israeli air strike on a Gaza mosque has reportedly resulted in the death of at least five individuals and injured 20 more, according to medics on the scene.

The attack took place near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah within the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the near one-year anniversary of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the toll may rise as the mosque also served as shelter for displaced civilians. The Israeli military confirmed the intention was a precise operation targeting Hamas militants utilizing the facility as a command center, intensifying the already fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)