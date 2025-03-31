EU Advocates for Negotiation Resumption Between Israel and Hamas

The European Union is urging a restart in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, describing it as the sole path forward. This was stated by an EU spokesperson on Monday, advocating for a return to ceasefire as a critical step.

The spokesperson underscored the necessity of re-establishing access for humanitarian aid and the immediate resupply of electricity to Gaza. Such actions are deemed essential for easing prevailing tensions.

In addition to these measures, the EU official stressed that both Palestinians and Israelis have endured significant hardship in the recent year and a half, calling for an end to the current cycle of violence.

