Fast-Tracking Green Cards for Indian Physicians: A Call for Reform

As the U.S. Presidential election approaches, Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), emphasizes the need for immigration and healthcare reforms. He urges the next administration to expedite green card processes for Indian-origin medical professionals.

Founded in 1982, AAPI represents over 120,000 physicians of Indian origin. Many of these professionals have been in the U.S. for over 15-20 years, yet remain on H-1B visas. Kathula highlights their crucial role in underserved areas and the need for prioritizing their green card applications.

The organization calls for increased residency positions, more medical schools, and better integration of international medical graduates to address a projected shortage of 125,000 physicians by 2030. Kathula also emphasizes the importance of technology in medicine, healthcare reforms, and maintaining strong U.S.-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)