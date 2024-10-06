Left Menu

Food Poisoning Outbreak at Maharashtra College Hostel Sparks Protests

Fifty female students from a Maharashtra college were hospitalized for suspected food poisoning, but all have been discharged. The incident led to protests demanding accountability and better conditions. Authorities are investigating the food supplier, and sample reports are awaited for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:18 IST
Food Poisoning Outbreak at Maharashtra College Hostel Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty female students from a government college in Latur, Maharashtra, were hospitalized over suspected food poisoning following a meal at their hostel. All students were discharged by Sunday evening, according to a senior health official.

The incident, which occurred at the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, prompted an inquiry into the food served by mess contractor Manisha Dobgave. The local police collected food samples for investigation, and results are expected soon.

The crisis triggered protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, demanding accountability from college authorities and improved safety measures. They have vowed to escalate their actions if the current demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024