Food Poisoning Outbreak at Maharashtra College Hostel Sparks Protests
Fifty female students from a Maharashtra college were hospitalized for suspected food poisoning, but all have been discharged. The incident led to protests demanding accountability and better conditions. Authorities are investigating the food supplier, and sample reports are awaited for further action.
- Country:
- India
Fifty female students from a government college in Latur, Maharashtra, were hospitalized over suspected food poisoning following a meal at their hostel. All students were discharged by Sunday evening, according to a senior health official.
The incident, which occurred at the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, prompted an inquiry into the food served by mess contractor Manisha Dobgave. The local police collected food samples for investigation, and results are expected soon.
The crisis triggered protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, demanding accountability from college authorities and improved safety measures. They have vowed to escalate their actions if the current demands remain unmet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
