West Bengal's Medical Strife: A Push for Improved Safety

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant urges doctors in West Bengal to return to work as 90% of projects in medical facilities are near completion. Despite significant progress, junior doctors strike for improved security. The government allocates Rs 113 crore for hospital security enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to resolve ongoing medical strikes in West Bengal, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant expressed confidence that 90% of projects in medical colleges will be completed by next month. On Monday, he urged agitating doctors to resume their duties and acknowledged the government's progress in fulfilling their demands for enhanced hospital security.

Pant revealed that the state government has completed 45% of CCTV installations and 62% of renovations across medical facilities. A budget of Rs 113 crore has been dedicated to bolstering hospital safety. Despite this, some junior doctors remain on hunger strike, pushing for the fulfillment of security promises following a tragic incident at RG Kar hospital in August.

At a meeting with Health Secretary NS Nigam and other stakeholders, Pant announced that 3,181 of the 7,051 CCTVs are operational, and a pilot project for further improvements is slated for October 15. While some doctors have resumed work, demands for accountability and a centralized referral system persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

