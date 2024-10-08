West Bengal Junior Doctors Demand Justice in Gripping Protest
Junior doctors in West Bengal are engaging in a fast-unto-death over the rape and murder of a colleague, seeking justice and better security. Despite state government requests to return to work, they plan to hold protest marches and rallies, demanding systemic changes in hospital safety and accountability.
Junior doctors in West Bengal continued their fast-unto-death protest for a third straight day, seeking justice for a colleague's tragic rape and murder. This act of solidarity unfolds even as the state's administration appeals for a return to duties.
The doctors intend to amplify their stance with a protest march from College Square to Dharmatala on Tuesday. They also plan a symbolic hunger strike across the state at leading medical colleges and hospitals starting 9 am, extending to 9 pm.
Amid the protests, West Bengal's Chief Secretary urged the doctors to resume work, highlighting progress in their demands. However, key issues around hospital safety and administrative accountability remain unresolved, fueling the continued demonstrations.
