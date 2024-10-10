Hunger Strike Heats Up Amid Durga Puja Festivities

In central Kolkata, amidst the bustling Durga Puja celebrations, seven junior doctors have embarked on a hunger strike, now stretching over five days, calling for enhanced safety measures at hospitals.

A team of specialist doctors, dispatched by the West Bengal government, assessed the striking medics' health. Concerns are mounting, suggesting hospitalization as their physical state declines.

Protests were sparked by the alleged rape and murder of a colleague, with continued demonstrations at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, as negotiations with state officials led only to verbal promises, without substantive progress.

