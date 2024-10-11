Junior Doctors' Stand: A Fight for Justice

The health condition of junior doctor Aniket Mahato, who initiated a fast in protest, remains critical but stable, according to RG Kar hospital sources. His health began to deteriorate after starting the fast on Sunday, but he is now responding to treatment, as reported by the five-doctor team overseeing his case in the critical care unit.

Admitted on Thursday night, Aniket requires continued CCU care, with no immediate plans to relocate him for further evaluation. Other junior doctors, fasting since Saturday night in solidarity, show signs of worsening health. Despite this, their resolve to persist with the hunger strike remains unwavering, said Dr. Debasish Halder, a fellow protester.

Calls for justice resounded from a supportive crowd at the protest site, as demands include action against the Health Secretary, enhanced hospital security, and systemic improvements following the recent murder of a colleague. The strike, initiated after the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, reflects the junior doctors' dedication to achieving significant reforms in healthcare safety and policy.

