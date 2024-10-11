Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike in West Bengal: A Call for Justice and Reform

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on an indefinite hunger strike demanding justice for a murdered colleague and a safer working environment. The protest has gained national attention, with the Indian Medical Association urging the Chief Minister to intervene. The doctors seek reforms such as increased safety measures and staffing in hospitals.

Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:59 IST
  • India

In West Bengal, junior doctors continue their hunger strike for the sixth consecutive day, demanding justice for a murdered colleague and a safer working environment.

The protest has drawn national attention and support from senior doctors, with the Indian Medical Association pressing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene.

The Federation of All India Medical Association cautioned about a nationwide shutdown if harm befalls the protesting doctors as they rally for extensive healthcare reforms in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

