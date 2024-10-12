Left Menu

Hospital Hit-and-Run: Nurses Struck While Saving Lives

In Philadelphia, a vehicle fleeing a hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim struck three nurses, critically injuring one. The hit-and-run occurred at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The nurses sustained various injuries while the hospital continued to care for the victim and other patients, with authorities investigating both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A shocking incident unfolded early Saturday at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. A vehicle, while fleeing after dropping off a gunshot victim, struck three nurses attempting to provide care, critically injuring one, according to authorities.

The vehicle, described as a silver Jeep Cherokee, struck the healthcare professionals as it sped away after dropping the gunshot victim in the hospital's ambulance bay around 4:30 am, police reported. The nurses involved included a 36-year-old critically injured with facial injuries and internal bleeding, a 37-year-old with head injuries, and a 51-year-old with head and back injuries, both in stable condition.

Penn Medicine emphasized the devastating nature of this event, noting the resilience of staff who continued to work amid the chaos. Support is being offered to affected staff and cooperation with police is ongoing. Meanwhile, City Council member Jamie Gauthier expressed disbelief and concern over the violent occurrence at the trauma center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

