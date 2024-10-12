Hospital Hit-and-Run: Nurses Struck While Saving Lives

A shocking incident unfolded early Saturday at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. A vehicle, while fleeing after dropping off a gunshot victim, struck three nurses attempting to provide care, critically injuring one, according to authorities.

The vehicle, described as a silver Jeep Cherokee, struck the healthcare professionals as it sped away after dropping the gunshot victim in the hospital's ambulance bay around 4:30 am, police reported. The nurses involved included a 36-year-old critically injured with facial injuries and internal bleeding, a 37-year-old with head injuries, and a 51-year-old with head and back injuries, both in stable condition.

Penn Medicine emphasized the devastating nature of this event, noting the resilience of staff who continued to work amid the chaos. Support is being offered to affected staff and cooperation with police is ongoing. Meanwhile, City Council member Jamie Gauthier expressed disbelief and concern over the violent occurrence at the trauma center.

(With inputs from agencies.)