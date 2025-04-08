Accident Near Vande Mataram Marg: Police Personnel Injured

A police personnel sustained multiple fractures when his motorcycle collided with a car near Vande Mataram Marg on Monday, according to official reports.

The injured officer, Head Constable Mahender, is stationed at Connaught Place Police Station. The car's driver, identified as Dhruv Aggarwal from Kalkaji Extension, remains at large, authorities revealed.

Authorities were alerted to Mahender's accident at approximately 4.30 p.m. Mahender, who is in his late 30s, received immediate medical attention at RML hospital. While police work to locate the elusive driver, Mahender continues to recover from his injuries.

