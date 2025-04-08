Accident Near Vande Mataram Marg: Police Personnel Injured
A police head constable named Mahender suffered multiple fractures after a car hit his motorcycle near Vande Mataram Marg. The driver, identified as Dhruv Aggarwal, is on the run. Mahender was immediately taken to RML hospital for treatment. Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver.
Updated: 08-04-2025 00:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A police personnel sustained multiple fractures when his motorcycle collided with a car near Vande Mataram Marg on Monday, according to official reports.
The injured officer, Head Constable Mahender, is stationed at Connaught Place Police Station. The car's driver, identified as Dhruv Aggarwal from Kalkaji Extension, remains at large, authorities revealed.
Authorities were alerted to Mahender's accident at approximately 4.30 p.m. Mahender, who is in his late 30s, received immediate medical attention at RML hospital. While police work to locate the elusive driver, Mahender continues to recover from his injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
