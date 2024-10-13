Conflict and Crisis: Israeli Military Strikes on Gaza

Israeli military operations in Gaza continue to escalate as overnight strikes claimed the lives of at least 19 Palestinians, according to medic reports on Saturday. The military has intensified its push into Jabalia, where international agencies warn that thousands remain trapped amidst the violence.

The military issued new evacuation orders for northern Gaza City neighborhoods, labeling them "dangerous combat zones." However, Gaza's Hamas-controlled interior ministry advised residents against relocation, citing ongoing bombings in claimed "safe" southern areas.

As the battle against Hamas fighters persists, the Israeli military claims to have neutralized dozens of militants and dismantled key infrastructure. Despite severe shortages and warnings of potential famine, humanitarian pauses are planned to facilitate a polio vaccination campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)