Conflict and Crisis: Israeli Military Strikes on Gaza

Recent Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 19 Palestinian casualties in Jabalia. Amid growing humanitarian fears, the conflict with Hamas continues. Evacuation efforts are underway, but challenges persist as Gaza faces severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. The region remains engulfed in turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 00:45 IST
Israeli military operations in Gaza continue to escalate as overnight strikes claimed the lives of at least 19 Palestinians, according to medic reports on Saturday. The military has intensified its push into Jabalia, where international agencies warn that thousands remain trapped amidst the violence.

The military issued new evacuation orders for northern Gaza City neighborhoods, labeling them "dangerous combat zones." However, Gaza's Hamas-controlled interior ministry advised residents against relocation, citing ongoing bombings in claimed "safe" southern areas.

As the battle against Hamas fighters persists, the Israeli military claims to have neutralized dozens of militants and dismantled key infrastructure. Despite severe shortages and warnings of potential famine, humanitarian pauses are planned to facilitate a polio vaccination campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

