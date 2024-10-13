Left Menu

Global Health Updates: Transplant Tragedy, Pharma Deals, Legal Precedents, and Vaccine Challenges

Recent health news highlights include HIV transmission via organ transplants in Brazil, Sanofi discussing a sale of its consumer health unit, and the US FDA reevaluating a decision about Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug compounding. Additionally, a UK court ruled on assisted dying inheritance, and Pfizer gained FDA approval for a rare bleeding disorder drug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 02:27 IST
In Brazil, a significant health oversight led to six transplant patients contracting HIV from infected organs provided by the Rio de Janeiro organ donation service, resulting in the suspension of the responsible laboratory. This underlines the crucial need for stringent screening processes in organ donation.

Sanofi and Clayton Dubilier & Rice are negotiating a 50% stake transfer in Sanofi's consumer health business, signaling a strategic shift for the French pharmaceutical giant. This potential €15 billion transaction highlights ongoing restructuring trends within the pharmaceutical industry.

The US FDA is reconsidering its stance on compounded versions of Eli Lilly's popular weight loss drugs, as compounding pharmacies provide more affordable options. This decision reflects broader concerns about drug accessibility and the role of regulatory agencies in addressing shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

