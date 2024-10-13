AAP Demands Justice for Harassed Doctor in Delhi

A women's delegation from the AAP, led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, gathered outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in protest. The group demanded action concerning allegations of sexual harassment leveled against a medical superintendent at a Delhi government hospital.

Despite informing the lieutenant governor's office beforehand, the delegation was not allowed a meeting. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the inaction, questioning why no steps were taken despite allegations being found credible.

The National Civil Services Authority, led by the Delhi chief minister, is responsible for addressing such matters, and the case has been pending since December 2023. The AAP condemned the LG's unresponsiveness and insisted on justice for the doctor who faced harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)