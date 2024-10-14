Miracle Surgery: Restoring Life After Tumor Removal

A 64-year-old man, previously recommended for amputation due to a massive cancerous tumor in his leg, can now walk again after a groundbreaking surgery at a private hospital.

The intricate seven-hour operation was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, targeting a stage-2 Liposarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

Orthopaedic Oncology and Plastic Surgery experts, Himanshu Rohela and Rajan Arora, led the surgical team that opted for tumor removal over amputation, ensuring the preservation of the patient's neurovascular structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)