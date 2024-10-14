Miracle Surgery: Restoring Life After Tumor Removal
A 64-year-old man, bedridden for six months due to a 3-kg cancerous leg tumor, can now walk after successful surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute. The tumor, complicated by its position encasing vital nerves and vessels, was expertly removed without amputation, showcasing medical precision and skill.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 64-year-old man, previously recommended for amputation due to a massive cancerous tumor in his leg, can now walk again after a groundbreaking surgery at a private hospital.
The intricate seven-hour operation was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, targeting a stage-2 Liposarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.
Orthopaedic Oncology and Plastic Surgery experts, Himanshu Rohela and Rajan Arora, led the surgical team that opted for tumor removal over amputation, ensuring the preservation of the patient's neurovascular structure.
