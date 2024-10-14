Left Menu

Miracle Surgery: Restoring Life After Tumor Removal

A 64-year-old man, bedridden for six months due to a 3-kg cancerous leg tumor, can now walk after successful surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute. The tumor, complicated by its position encasing vital nerves and vessels, was expertly removed without amputation, showcasing medical precision and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:23 IST
Miracle Surgery: Restoring Life After Tumor Removal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old man, previously recommended for amputation due to a massive cancerous tumor in his leg, can now walk again after a groundbreaking surgery at a private hospital.

The intricate seven-hour operation was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, targeting a stage-2 Liposarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

Orthopaedic Oncology and Plastic Surgery experts, Himanshu Rohela and Rajan Arora, led the surgical team that opted for tumor removal over amputation, ensuring the preservation of the patient's neurovascular structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024