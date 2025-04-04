China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into US and India Medical CT Tubes

On Friday, China initiated an anti-dumping investigation targeting specific imports of medical CT tubes from the United States and India. Simultaneously, a separate industrial competitiveness inquiry into a broader range of these imports has been launched.

Computed Tomography, or CT, employs computerised x-ray imaging to produce cross-sectional images, offering superior and detailed information compared to traditional x-rays.

The anti-dumping investigation was prompted by domestic industry applications, focusing on ball-bearing medical CT tubes from the US and India, according to a ministry official, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Evidence indicates that from 2022 to 2024, the import volume of these products rose by 13%, alongside a continuous drop in prices. This situation has allegedly led to price suppression, operational difficulties, and financial losses for domestic producers.

