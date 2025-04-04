China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into US and India Medical CT Tubes
China has launched investigations into anti-dumping and industrial competitiveness concerning medical CT tubes imported from the US and India. The allegations claim increased imports have depressed domestic prices, causing challenges for local producers. Preliminary evidence indicates a 13% increase in imports from 2022 to 2024.
On Friday, China initiated an anti-dumping investigation targeting specific imports of medical CT tubes from the United States and India. Simultaneously, a separate industrial competitiveness inquiry into a broader range of these imports has been launched.
Computed Tomography, or CT, employs computerised x-ray imaging to produce cross-sectional images, offering superior and detailed information compared to traditional x-rays.
The anti-dumping investigation was prompted by domestic industry applications, focusing on ball-bearing medical CT tubes from the US and India, according to a ministry official, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Evidence indicates that from 2022 to 2024, the import volume of these products rose by 13%, alongside a continuous drop in prices. This situation has allegedly led to price suppression, operational difficulties, and financial losses for domestic producers.
