Left Menu

China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into US and India Medical CT Tubes

China has launched investigations into anti-dumping and industrial competitiveness concerning medical CT tubes imported from the US and India. The allegations claim increased imports have depressed domestic prices, causing challenges for local producers. Preliminary evidence indicates a 13% increase in imports from 2022 to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:04 IST
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into US and India Medical CT Tubes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Friday, China initiated an anti-dumping investigation targeting specific imports of medical CT tubes from the United States and India. Simultaneously, a separate industrial competitiveness inquiry into a broader range of these imports has been launched.

Computed Tomography, or CT, employs computerised x-ray imaging to produce cross-sectional images, offering superior and detailed information compared to traditional x-rays.

The anti-dumping investigation was prompted by domestic industry applications, focusing on ball-bearing medical CT tubes from the US and India, according to a ministry official, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Evidence indicates that from 2022 to 2024, the import volume of these products rose by 13%, alongside a continuous drop in prices. This situation has allegedly led to price suppression, operational difficulties, and financial losses for domestic producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025