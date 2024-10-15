Bird Flu Alert: Possible New Cases Among California Dairy Workers

California health authorities are probing five new potential cases of bird flu in dairy farm workers, adding to the six cases already recorded in the state. Nationwide, the flu has affected 300 dairies, with 19 confirmation of human cases, six of which were reported this month in California.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has highlighted that bird flu has now proliferated to around 100 dairies within California alone. Despite this, officials stress that the general public remains at a low risk of contracting the disease and that pasteurized dairy products continue to be safe for consumption.

Awaiting verification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the specimens from these new cases are under review. The California Department of Public Health underscores the importance of roadmapping further preventive measures.

