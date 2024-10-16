Left Menu

Unveiled Crisis: Doctors' Struggle in Kolkata

The Indian Medical Association raises an alarm over injustices faced by medical professionals, highlighted by the hunger strike in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. The event underscores systemic issues in medical colleges, prompting demands for better conditions and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sparked a revealing discussion about the plight of medical professionals, emphasizing that injustices against them remain unmatched. This comes amid an ongoing indefinite hunger strike initiated by young doctors in West Bengal, protesting the horrific rape and murder of a colleague in Kolkata.

Dr. R V Asokan, IMA chief, criticized the systemic issues plaguing Indian medical institutions. He lamented the bondage system that enslaves doctors from their initiation into the medical field, leading to exploitative working conditions. Asokan's words echo the frustrations of many, describing the scenario as a silent war without state intervention.

The protest, reminiscent of Mahatma Gandhi's historical fast, highlights broader systemic problems, including suffocating work rosters, inadequate infrastructure, and criminal underfunding of health services. The IMA and protesting doctors demand justice, reform, and a renaissance in healthcare management to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

