Turkish Unrest: Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Sparks Nationwide Protests

Prosecutors in Turkey have requested the formal arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure accused of corruption and links to terrorism. The charges, which Imamoglu denies, have sparked massive protests nationwide, with many viewing this as a politically motivated attempt to bar him from future elections.

The arrest has heightened tensions across Turkiye, with demonstrators taking to the streets in the largest wave of protests seen in more than a decade. Authorities have responded by deploying extensive security measures, including water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds in Ankara.

The situation remains volatile amidst a ban on demonstrations and increased restrictions. Meanwhile, political dynamics are shifting with the opposition party proceeding with their primaries, encouraging symbolic actions of solidarity with Imamoglu, who described the arrest as a political coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)