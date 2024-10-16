Tourism Boom: Japan's Record-Breaking Visitor Spending

Visitor spending in Japan reached unprecedented levels this year, breaking a record within the first nine months, according to official statistics released on Wednesday. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) revealed that tourists spent a staggering 5.86 trillion yen ($39.27 billion) up to September.

This tourism boom, largely driven by the weak yen, has positioned tourism spending as Japan's second-most significant export, following automobiles and surpassing electronic components. During the July to September period, the average visitor spent 223,000 yen, with Italians leading the expenditure followed by Spaniards and Russians.

Japan witnessed 2.87 million visitors in September, slightly fewer than the 2.93 million in August. Nonetheless, monthly arrival records have been consistently broken since February, including an all-time high of 3.29 million in July. So far, 26.88 million tourists have arrived by September, on track to exceed the 2019 pre-pandemic record of 31.9 million.

