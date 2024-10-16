India's Pioneering Medical Regulations Lead Global Standards
Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted India's new medical regulations during the ICDRA, emphasizing their alignment with global standards. The conference, hosted in India for the first time, focused on international collaboration in medical research and regulation, with India's efforts receiving international recognition.
Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, underscored India's progress in medical regulations during her speech at the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA). The event, which was hosted for the first time in India, focused on achieving global standards in scientific and ethical research.
Patel highlighted the significant reforms introduced through the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules 2019 and Medical Device Rules 2017, stressing their alignment with international practices. The conference brought together over 200 countries, fostering collaboration among regulatory authorities, policymakers, and health officials.
Emphasizing a global approach, Patel mentioned India's membership as an affiliate in the IMDRF and the recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia by the PDG. She also noted the government's commitment to healthcare access through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, aiming to provide quality healthcare to over 500 million people.
