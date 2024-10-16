Gaza's Hospitals on Edge: Humanitarian Corridor Urgently Needed

Palestinian health officials have issued a plea for a humanitarian corridor to three hospitals in northern Gaza, which are nearing collapse due to intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

Medical teams at Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda, and Indonesian hospitals have continued to care for patients despite Israeli military evacuation orders issued at the start of a significant offensive in the Jabalia region nearly two weeks ago. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, emphasized the need for international help to supply fuel, food, and medical supplies.

Around 350 Palestinians have been reported killed in the latest offensive, with hundreds of thousands suffering from inadequate food and medical resources. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the international community, including the United States, has expressed alarm and urged Israel to improve conditions.

