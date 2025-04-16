Lebanese Authorities Thwart Hamas Plot Threatening Jordanian Stability

In a significant security operation, Lebanese intelligence agents have apprehended individuals affiliated with Hamas, as part of a broader plot aimed at destabilizing Jordan, according to Saudi Al-Hadath channel reports. These unconfirmed detentions reportedly occurred within Palestinian refugee camps, underscoring the regional complexity of the situation.

Jordan announced the successful foiling of a scheme designed to sow chaos and disrupt national security. Authorities detained 16 figures associated with Hamas after a persistent surveillance operation commencing in 2021. These operatives allegedly engaged in creating missiles and drones through locally-sourced and smuggled materials, with explosives also seized by authorities.

The plot hinted at escalating internal tensions with recruitment efforts extending both domestically and overseas. The arrest of Khaled al-Johani, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, further illustrates the intricate web of alliances. As nearly 70% of Jordan's population is Palestinian, Israeli officials have voiced concerns over potential Iranian influence through covert channels amidst Hamas's recent attacks on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)