Lebanese Authorities Thwart Hamas Plot Threatening Jordanian Stability

Lebanese intelligence detained Hamas members linked to a scheme aimed at destabilizing Jordan. Unconfirmed arrests took place in Palestinian camps. Jordan thwarted a major security threat, detaining suspects connected to missile and drone production. Tensions are heightened with current alliances drawing concern from Israel over potential Iranian influence.

Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant security operation, Lebanese intelligence agents have apprehended individuals affiliated with Hamas, as part of a broader plot aimed at destabilizing Jordan, according to Saudi Al-Hadath channel reports. These unconfirmed detentions reportedly occurred within Palestinian refugee camps, underscoring the regional complexity of the situation.

Jordan announced the successful foiling of a scheme designed to sow chaos and disrupt national security. Authorities detained 16 figures associated with Hamas after a persistent surveillance operation commencing in 2021. These operatives allegedly engaged in creating missiles and drones through locally-sourced and smuggled materials, with explosives also seized by authorities.

The plot hinted at escalating internal tensions with recruitment efforts extending both domestically and overseas. The arrest of Khaled al-Johani, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, further illustrates the intricate web of alliances. As nearly 70% of Jordan's population is Palestinian, Israeli officials have voiced concerns over potential Iranian influence through covert channels amidst Hamas's recent attacks on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

